Rampant encroachments on footpaths by vendors hit pedestrian movement

Encroachment on footpaths and wayside spaces for illegal sales ventures is increasingly crippling the safe movement of pedestrians in many prime locations of Kozhikode city. The illegal extension of designated street vending spaces and the encroachment of public parking areas for storage purposes are also rampant, due to poor enforcement and a lack of regular checks.

Although police had earlier zeroed in on several pushcart traders occupying prime spots near the Kozhikode Medical College, Nadakkavu, and Palayam Junction, no sustained follow-up measures were taken to reclaim the encroached pedestrian spaces. As a result, the number of unlicensed street vendors has increased, particularly along the Nadakkavu-Pavangad stretch of the Kozhikode-Kannur road.

Traffic officials in Kozhikode city said that strong legal action by the City Corporation, Food Safety department, and local police is necessary to curb the illegal trend. Without timely intervention, these encroachments could eventually stall traffic flow on major city roads and convert public spaces into hubs for unauthorised private ventures .

A senior traffic police officer who earlier conducted a study on the issue revealed that many traders, after obtaining licenses years ago for pushcart trade, have allegedly rented them out for significant monetary gains. He revealed that large financial deals are reportedly involved in such trades, often involving migrant workers and unlicensed food vendors.

“Palayam junction is the worst-affected area in Kozhikode, where pedestrians and motorists are now struggling amid unregulated street trade. Other congested spots include S.M. Street, Mananchira, and Eranhipalam Junction,” he said. According to him, unrestricted encroachments could impede the movement of emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire engines.

Meanwhile, Food Safety department and Corporation officials said several measures are being implemented to address public concerns. While Food Safety department officials outlined action taken against illegal vendors, the Corporation highlighted the measures they have already taken for the gradual rehabilitation and relocation of street vendors. They pointed to the transformation of Kozhikode beach as a potential model for addressing such issues.

