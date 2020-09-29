Ramp up COVID-19 testing: IMA

Kochi

29 September 2020 19:25 IST

Medical body sends a statement of suggestions to curb the spread

Tests for COVID-19 must be ramped up and strict restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus, treating the situation like a health emergency, the State branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said.

Since the only way to contain the spread of the disease is to increase testing and isolate positive patients, the State must ensure that at least one lakh tests are done daily, says the statement issued by IMA State president Dr. Abraham Varghese and secretary Dr. P. Gopikumar.

The test positivity rate remains high even when the number of tests done is low, indicating that the State is moving towards a grave situation, they note.

“The test positivity rate has gone from less than 5% in May to 13.6% recently,” Dr. Varghese says. “The number of healthcare workers being infected now is alarming. The number of tests done dropped during the Onam season, and on Sundays, testing dips again,” he says.

“While restrictions must be strengthened in containment zones, a total lockdown is not necessary at this point. A lockdown in the early phase was meant to buy time to see that the infrastructure is ready. Arrangements have been made already–some hospitals were declared as facilities for COVID-19 patients and some planning was done. But then, so many relaxations should not have been given. All sorts of get-togethers should be avoided,” said Dr. Varghese.

The government must, through strict regulations, ensure that people follow COVID-related hygiene and physical distancing protocol. Laxity among the public with regard to such measures must end immediately and places of worship and schools must not be allowed to reopen until the spread of the disease has been curbed. The IMA also suggests a return to limiting attendance in offices at 50% of the staff strength or less.

In their statement, sent to the Chief Minister and other senior officials, the IMA also asks for real-time data to be made available online on occupancy of beds, ICUs and ventilators at the district level.