Ramesh Krishnan visits TTC, offers tips for budding tennis players

January 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Former Indian tennis star Ramesh Krishnan visited the Trivandrum Tennis Club on Saturday and held a clinic for tennis coaches and trainees.

Mr. Krishnan was conferred the honorary membership of TTC. He was presented a memento by member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Pooyam Thirunal Gowri Parvathy Bayi.

Mr. Krishnan was the chief guest at a function held on Friday to honour the winners of the AITA national junior tournament and the captains of the 10 teams participating in the Trivandrum Premier Tennis League starting January 21.

