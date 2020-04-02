Ramesh Chennithala welcomes HC order on ban on liquor during the lockdown

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the government had lost face with the High Court striking down its “dubious” move to allow the sale of legal liquor to citizens who procured medical testimonials from doctors in State service.
The HC had rebuffed the government's “bullheaded belief” that addicts required more liquor and not modern-day de-addiction therapy to cushion withdrawal trauma and stave off suicidal tendency.
Mr. Chennithala accused the government of having acted against the public interest in a time of national adversity by lobbying for the sale of alcohol.
Mr. Chennithala also condemned the efforts by a few divisive elements to stigmatise people of a particular faith for the epidemic. He said some forces had targeted the members of the Tablighi Jamaat with communally charged hate speech.
