Ramesh Chennithala seeks police case against Joice George

Thiruvananthapuram

30 March 2021 14:58 IST

He said the remarks by the CPI(M) leader against Rahul Gandhi were gender insensitive and sexist

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday demanded the police register a case against CPI(M) leader and former MP Joice George for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the remarks were gender insensitive and sexist. Mr. George had stereotyped women and attempted to cast a slur on the character of Mr. Gandhi. He had resorted to muckraking in the presence of senior LDF leaders, including a cabinet minister.

Mr. George’s words reflected the LDF’s attitude towards women. His character has exposed the hollowness of the pro-women and pro-Renaissance stance of the LDF. The CPI(M) and LDF owed voters an apology, he said.

Mr. Chennithala said Power Minister M.M. Mani, PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran and CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan had a history of making misogynistic comments. The LDF was anything but women-friendly. The voters would punish the LDF for its contempt for women, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. George publicly apologised for his “off the cuff remark”. He expressed regret over his remark at a meeting attended by CPI(M) Polit bureau member Brinda Karat at Kumali in Idukki district.

The CPI(M) State secretariat said that it did not agree with Mr. George’s certain remarks about Mr. Gandhi. The CPI(M) was opposed to the politics and policies of Congress and Mr. Gandhi. The comments of personal nature made by Mr. George would only help divert people’s attention from the political viewpoint of the CPI(M) on various issues.