Ramesh Chennithala alleges corruption in installation of AI cameras

April 23, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged huge corruption in the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras in the State.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said there was lack of clarity in the entire deal about giving contracts and subcontracts to install the cameras.

“Nobody is against traffic safety. But we will not allow corruption in the deal. It is people’s money. There should be transparency in the project. There was a huge escalation of the project cost. I have all the documents with me.”

He said if the government failed to explain the details of the deal in four days, he would publish them.

Chennithala alleged that the government signed the deal for setting up an automated traffic enforcement system with KELTRON (Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited) in 2020. The State PSU awarded the contract of the project to the Bengaluru-based SRIT India Private Ltd in violation of tender norms, he alleged. The SRIT gave sub contracts to two other Kerala-based companies.

“An amount of ₹151.22 crore has been allotted for the project. KELTRON should make it clear whether any other companies participated in the tender and if the tender procedures were followed,” he asked.

The SRIT, which doesn’t have any experience in handling the project, gave sub contracts to two Kerala-based companies, Lyte Master Lighting India Private Limited based at Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram, and Presadio Technologies Private Limited, Malapparamba, Kozhikode. Chennithala said these companies too were not experienced in the field. Later, the Lyte Master Company withdrew from the project.

There was lack of clarity about the project cost of ₹232 crore, Mr. Chennithala said. After sub contracts were given to the two Kerala-based companies, it was said that the project could be completed in ₹75 crore. However, the government projected the cost as ₹151 crore, and now, it was being shown as ₹232 crore. How did this escalation of the project cost happen? he asked.