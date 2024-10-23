ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ramdas Vaidyar treated Malayali hypocrisy through sarcasm-laced laughter’

Published - October 23, 2024 02:04 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan opening an event to mark the death anniversary of Ramdas Vaidyar in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Laughter laced with sarcasm is the best method to treat the hypocrisy of Malayalees, and Ramdas Vaidyar, Kozhikode’s satirist par excellence, knew this very well, poet Alankode Leelakrishnan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was delivering a lecture and opening an event to mark the death anniversary of Vaidyar here on Tuesday. “Vaidyar did not express his satire through writings, but he resorted to quirky acts to express social criticism. Honouring the washing stones on the Muthalakkulam ground in Kozhikode city, which are forced to suffer the beating of dhobis in the daytime and the long and tedious speeches of politicians in the evenings was one such act. When the Miss World competition was held in Bengaluru to choose the most beautiful woman in the world, Vaidyar conducted a ‘Viroopa Rani’ and ‘Viroopa Raja’ competition in Kozhikode to select the most ugly-looking people,” Mr. Leelakrishnan said. He was also the first to give a “life-long pension” to his wife.

Vaidyar, an Ayurvedic medical practitioner by profession, was more famous for his social criticism and friendship with eminent writers of his time. Nilgiris, the private lodge he ran near the railway station, was a haven for many writers, Mr. Leelakrishnan recalled.

He pointed out that Malayalis were often found to preach something and practise something else. Mere criticism would not help address this attitude, and Vaidyar knew it very well. That was why he resorted to his quirky acts, Mr. Leelakrishnan said. Thus, Vaidyar became part of the great tradition of satirists in Malayalam such as Kunchan Nambiar, E.V. Krishna Pillai, Sanjayan, and VKN, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Calicut Press Club president E.P. Mohammed and senior journalists A. Sajeevan and Kamal Varadoor, among others, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US