Ramban title conferred on Archbishop-designate

August 19, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Archbishop-designate George Panamthundil, who was recently appointed the apostolic nuncio to Kazakhstan, was conferred with the Ramban title at the St. Mary’s Major Archieparchial Cathedral at Pattom here on Saturday.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, was the chief celebrant of the pre-installation ceremony held to bestow the title on the priest, who is the first to become nuncio from the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.

Archbishop Thomas Mar Koorilos and former apostolic nuncio to Bangladesh Archbishop Mar George Kocherry were among those present.

The episcopal ordination of Fr. Pananthundil will be held at the St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican on September 9. The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, will be the chief celebrant at the ceremony.