Ramayana on banana leaf brings laurels aplenty for the Palakkad-based artist

From Valmiki writing the epic and King Janaka’s yaga to Rama’s crowning, almost all major episodes are painted in reverse on the ochre banana leaf. He used black and brown acrylic on the dried leaf to a surprising effect.

Abdul Latheef Naha PALAKKAD
November 09, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Rajendran Vadakkepadath with the epic Ramayana portrayed on a banana leaf. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajendran Vadakkepadath, an artist who works on banana leaves, has won many an international accolade for portraying the Ramayana on a 6x2.5 ft leaf. Least was he bothered about records when he ventured on depicting the Ramayana on a dried banana leaf in 2021. But within months, recognitions came calling him one after the other.

It was the India Book of Records at first, followed by the Asia Book of Records, some other organisations from Britain have now approached him with laurels. He recently won the Ahalia Award for excelling in leaf art. But Mr. Rajendran has been unenthused.

“Art should be to promote humanity, and not to carve echelons of personal success,” he said pointing to the unique Ramayana donning his wall. The Asia Book of Records recognised his Ramayana as a unique leaf art work done in 10 hours and 45 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His Ramayana, a six-foot long treated banana leaf, stands testimony not only to his artistic skill but also to his attitude to the epic. No version of the Ramayana screenplay that captures the fancies of the new generation has captivated him. Rather he stuck to a tribal style to tell the epic story.

“My intention has been to mark the epic through this exclusive medium of art, and not to create any veneration for the epic or its characters,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

From Valmiki writing the epic and King Janaka’s yaga to Rama’s crowning, almost all major episodes are painted in reverse on the ochre banana leaf. He used black and brown acrylic on the dried leaf to a surprising effect.

Although he is records-shy, Mr. Rajendran claims that none in the world has recreated such an epic on a leaf. “I could capture an epic on a banana leaf,” he beamed.

Hailing from Chittur in Palakkad, he has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of leaf painting. He claims none else in the world currently dabbles in banana leaf painting. Banana leaf as canvas, according to him, is too difficult to work on.

It took about eight years of trial and error for him to master the art of leaf painting. “The biggest challenge with banana leaves is that outlining images with a pencil is not possible, as they will break,” he said.

He is now shifting his focus to various other leaves, including bamboo leaves.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app