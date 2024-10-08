GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramassery Idli fest to begin on October 10

Experience the traditional Ramassery Idli fest by KTDC at Sayahna Garden Restaurant, Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram from October 10 to 14.

Published - October 08, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is organising Ramassery Idli fest at Sayahna Garden Restaurant, Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram, from Thursday (October 10,2024).

Ramassery Idli, a traditional delicacy of Ramassery village near Elappully in Palakkad, is prepared by culinary experts from the region.

The five-day fest, which will conclude on October 14 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.), will be formally inaugurated by P.K. Sasi, chairman, KTDCon Wednesday (October 9, 2024). Delicacies such as Ramassery Idli, chocolate fusion Idli, Chakkaraponkal and Ghee Kesari will add more flavour to the fest.

In connection with the event, a bullock cart ride is being arranged on the hotel premises for the guests and the customers, said a statement from the KTDC.


