Former Minister K.K. Shailaja will receive the 32nd Ramasramam Unneerikkutty Award from Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip at an event to be held at M.A. Unneerikkutty Memorial Hall in Kozhikode on Monday. The award committee chaired by writer M. Mukundan had unanimously selected Ms. Shailaja for the award considering her contributions as Health Minister in the previous government. Mr. Mukundan will chair the event.