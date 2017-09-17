Ramaleela embroiledin yet another row

With barely two weeks left for its scheduled release, the Dileep-starrer Ramaleela has been embroiled in yet another controversy with its producer approaching the police against an alleged hate campaign against the film by G.P. Ramachandran, an executive member of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

In his complaint to P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police (Kochi Range), Tomichan Mulakupadam, producer of Ramaleela, accused Mr. Ramachandran of exhorting through the social media to pull down the cinema halls screening the movie.

Pointing out that the message was posted along with the hashtag ‘‘boycott Ramaleela,’’ it further stated that the respondent, through a separate message, also sought the contact details of Tamil Rockers, an online store for pirated South Indian movies, with an intention to get the film pirated.

Mr. Ramachandran had posted those messages on his Facebook page on September 14 and withdrew it later by clarifying that those posts had been made out of over enthusiasm and overflow of emotions.

He also refuted any role in people widely-sharing online screen shots of the withdrawn posts.