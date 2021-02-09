Ramakkalmedu gets a facelift

CM inaugurates the new facilities set up at ₹1.38 crore

Giving a facelift to Ramakkalmedu, the Tourism Department has completed beautification and infrastructure work there at ₹1.38 crore.

A walkway, flower garden, snack bar, children’s playground and a parking area are among the new facilities.

Besides solar lighting, concrete benches and fencing, work had also been done near the Kuravan-Kurathi statue, said District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary in-charge Gireesh P.S.

Tourists on their way to Munnar from Thekkady often visit Ramakkalmedu, which is the fourth largest tourist destination in the district. Ramakkalmedu provides a panoramic view of the vegetable fields in Tamil Nadu. The wind farm and Anappara are the other attractions nearby.

Mr. Gireesh said that infrastructure work at ₹2.25 crore was being

taken up at Anappara. It included a watch tower, entrance,

walkway and protection wall. The works were nearing completion, he said.

After the lockdown period, tourist arrivals have steadily increased at Ramakkalmedu. As many as 37,204 tourists visited the destination from October to December last year.

Inaugurated

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Ramakkalmedu tourism project online on Tuesday. Tourism Minister Kadakampalli Surendaran presided. Power Minister M.M. Mani, Idukki MP Dean

Kuriakose and Tourism Principal Secretary Rani George attended the function.