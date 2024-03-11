Ramadan begins, Muslims in Kerala to fast from dawn to sunset from March 12

March 11, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Muslims in Kerala will fast from dawn to sunset beginning Tuesday as the Ramadan newmoon was sighted at some places, including Ponnani, on Monday evening. Major Kazis (Islamic legal scholars) confirmed the sighting of the Ramzan crescent.

The ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan, is the holiest month for Muslims. They fast during the day, recite the Koran, and attend different prayer sessions, including Tharaveeh and Witr.

Ramzan fasting is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims believe that it was in Ramzan that God began and concluded revealing the Koran to Prophet Mohammed in different phases. They believe that the gates of heaven will be open and the gates of hell will be closed during Ramzan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam says that all Muslims should fast during Ramzan; but there are exemptions for children, expecting and breast-feeding mothers, women who are menstruating, the elderly, and those with health conditions.

Abstinence

Abstinence, however, is not restricted to food and water alone. Those fasting should stay away from smoking, sexual relations, and several other temporal engagements which are considered negative. “Fasting is for the purification of the body and mind. It brings people closer to God,” said Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari.

In a statement here on Monday, the Kerala Muslim Jamat asked the Muslim community not to restrict Ramzan only to temporal fasting. “We should rebuild ourselves by controlling our words and actions, especially on social media,” it said.

Iftar gatherings

Muslims generally suspend social functions such as marriages and housewarming receptions during Ramzan. However, they use Iftar gatherings to promote social get-togetherness. They become more active at night with prayers and meetings than during the day.

Restaurants and eateries managed by Muslims generally remain closed during day-time in Ramzan. Some restaurant owners make use of Ramzan for their annual maintenance and repairs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.