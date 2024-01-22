Ram Temple inauguration against Hindu beliefs, says Jayarajan

January 22, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Opening a Ram Temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid is against Hindu religious beliefs, Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan has claimed. He was opening a social harmony meet organised by the Indian National League (INL) at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach on Monday.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that building a temple after demolishing a mosque was a violation of the Hindu dharma. None of the Hindu scholars would validate such an act, he claimed.

“In a secular country, there should be a separation between religion and the government. Politicians should not interfere in religion. Religious scholars should ponder over religious issues. But by organising a government event for the Ram Temple opening, the BJP is interfering in religion to create a vote bank and to continue its fascist rule,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan also said that the BJP had no commitment to the country, and that party had not done anything for national unity. It was also found to be destroying democracy, secularism, and federalism.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the BJP was trying to divide communities to continue its rule like what the British did to take forward their colonial administration. It was the British who misinterpreted the peasant uprising in South Malabar in 1921 as a communal riot. That farmers’ revolt was actually part of the freedom struggle against colonial rule. The British made a collective effort to give communal colours to it as a large majority of its participants were Muslims, and the Namboodiri feudal landlords were on the other side, Mr. Jayarajan added.

K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and Ahammad Devarkovil, INL State president and MLA, among others, were present.

