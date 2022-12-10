  1. EPaper
Ram Nath Kovind urges management schools to be change agents to groom entrepreneurial minds

Former President gives away Indian Management Conclave awards

December 10, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran

Former President Ram Nath Kovind has urged upcoming management graduates to learn from the history and culture of their land as “being a sensitive human being is part of being a good businessman and an effective entrepreneur”.

Inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of the 12th Indian Management Conclave (IMC) hosted by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), he told future managers to ensure excellence in everything they did so that the outcomes would take care of themselves.

Appreciating the role played by business schools in shaping the nation, Mr. Kovind said Indian thought leaders in management were contributing to prestigious companies across the world. “Rapidly changing ecosystem should encourage us to think anew, and institutions should act as change agents to groom entrepreneurial minds,” he said. The former President lauded the IIM-K for organising a result-oriented and pragmatic gathering of scholars and academics.

IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee in his address said, “Socially conscious managers and thought leaders with values embedded in authenticity, sustainability, and moral uprightness will help India realise its dream of becoming Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by 2047.” He presented India At 2047, an IIM-K coffee-table book, to Mr. Kovind on the occasion. He also stressed the need for moving from consumption to innovation to truly achieve India’s potential as the “wisdom capital of the world”.

Earlier, Nestle India chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan, in his keynote address, called upon professionals to stick to ethics. Mr. Kovind presented the IMC Awards in various categories. He was accompanied by wife Savita Kovind. IMC convenor Amit Agnihotri was present.

