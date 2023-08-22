Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Navapoojitham at Santhigiri Ashram

August 22, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 97th Navapoojitham celebrations of the Santhigiri Ashram at Pothencode near here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the values of human unity and transcendental spirituality propounded by Sri Karunakara Guru, the founder of the ashram. He hailed the Guru’s efforts to bring peace, harmony, and spiritual awakening to the world.

Mr. Kovind said that all the values upheld by the Guru should be a light for future generations. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil presided over the function.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapasvi, and general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapasvi were among those present. Earlier, Mr. Kovind offered flowers at the Lotus Parnashala and held a meeting with Gurusthaniya Sishyapoojitha Amrita Jnana Thapaswini.