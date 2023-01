Rally to promote Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair

January 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman on Friday flagged of a rally organised to promote the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair (KLIBF 2022) to be organised from January 9 to 15 in connection with the centenary celebrations of the Assembly library and 75 years of Indian independence. Cyclists, rollerskating performers, athletes, and other joined in the rally. ADVERTISEMENT

