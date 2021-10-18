Rally marks Milad-e-Sharif celebrations

The Kerala Muslim Jamat and the Madin Academy jointly took

out a rally in celebration of the 1,496th birthday of Prophet Mohammed here on Monday.

The rally began from Malabar Special Police headquarters

premises and concluded at Kizhakkethala.

Sunni Management Association vice president Sayed Sharafuddin Jamalullaili kicked off the rally with a prayer. The participants sang panegyric songs and poems in different languages in praise of Prophet Mohammed.

Sayed Shihabuddin Ahdal, Sayed Mohammed Farook Jamalullaili, Samastha Mushawara member Ponmala Moideenkutty Baqavi, Samastha district secretaries Alavi Saqafi and Ibrahim Baqavi, Kerala Muslim Jamat district general secretary P.M. Mustafa Kodur, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham

district president Hasainar Saqafi and district secretary P.P. Mujeeb Rahman led the rally.

Sadikali Falili, Rauf Azhari, and Naim Madani led a session titled Light of Madeena at Madin Grand Mosque. Sayed Ismail Bukhari led the prayer.