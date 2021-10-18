Kerala

Rally marks Milad-e-Sharif celebrations

A Milad-e-Sharif rally taken out jointly by the Kerala Muslim Jamat and the Madin Academy in Malappuram on Monday.  

The Kerala Muslim Jamat and the Madin Academy jointly took

out a rally in celebration of the 1,496th birthday of Prophet Mohammed here on Monday.

The rally began from Malabar Special Police headquarters

premises and concluded at Kizhakkethala.

Sunni Management Association vice president Sayed Sharafuddin Jamalullaili kicked off the rally with a prayer. The participants sang panegyric songs and poems in different languages in praise of Prophet Mohammed.

Sayed Shihabuddin Ahdal, Sayed Mohammed Farook Jamalullaili, Samastha Mushawara member Ponmala Moideenkutty Baqavi, Samastha district secretaries Alavi Saqafi and Ibrahim Baqavi, Kerala Muslim Jamat district general secretary P.M. Mustafa Kodur, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham

district president Hasainar Saqafi and district secretary P.P. Mujeeb Rahman led the rally.

Sadikali Falili, Rauf Azhari, and Naim Madani led a session titled Light of Madeena at Madin Grand Mosque. Sayed Ismail Bukhari led the prayer.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2021 8:27:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rally-marks-milad-e-sharif-celebrations/article37057523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY