Rallies mark Milad-e-Sharif in Kozhikode

Children carrying placards and balloons against substance abuse were one of the highlights of this year’s processions

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 09, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Children participating in a procession taken out to mark Milad-e-Sharif in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Rallies were taken out to observe Milad-e-Sharif in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

The processions were organised by various madrasas and masjid committees in a grand manner after a two-year gap induced by the pandemic. Children performing ‘duff muttu’ was an essential part of all the rallies and they visited homes as well. Sweets were distributed to mark the occasion.

One of the highlights of this year’s processions were children carrying placards and balloons against substance abuse. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil administered a pledge against drugs at an event organised by the Sunni Samyukta Samiti.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Processions were organised by various madrasas and masjid committees in a grand manner after a two-year gap induced by the pandemic. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

C. Mohammed Faizy, Haj Committee chairman, urged the devotees to love and respect each and every religion in the country. “No one should be disrespected, we should prove our own worth,” he said while delivering a lecture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
festivals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app