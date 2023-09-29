ADVERTISEMENT

Raksha project launched

September 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

As many as 33 stray puppies were adopted as part of Raksha, a vaccination campaign

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 33 stray puppies were adopted by animal lovers on Friday as part of Raksha, a vaccination campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat and Animal Husbandry department.

The project, which provides rabies vaccination to 25,000 dogs in 100 days, is the first such initiative of the district. The aim is to control rabies by vaccinating all strays with the support of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, who inaugurated the project, said that all 72,000 stray dogs in the district will be vaccinated in three phases. The dog adoption programme was conducted in collaboration with the People for Animals, a Kottiyam-based animal welfare organisation. An affidavit was taken from the new owners to ensure that the dogs will not be abandoned in the future. The puppies were handed over after completing vaccinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health standing committee chairman K. Shaji presided over the function. Members Sam K. Daniel, Anil S. Kallelibhagom, district animal husbandry officer Anil Kumar, chief veterinary officer D. Shine Kumar and C.K. Thankachy, official from People for Animals, spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US