Raksha project launched

September 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

A total of 33 stray puppies were adopted by animal lovers on Friday as part of Raksha, a vaccination campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat and Animal Husbandry department.

The project, which provides rabies vaccination to 25,000 dogs in 100 days, is the first such initiative of the district. The aim is to control rabies by vaccinating all strays with the support of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, who inaugurated the project, said that all 72,000 stray dogs in the district will be vaccinated in three phases. The dog adoption programme was conducted in collaboration with the People for Animals, a Kottiyam-based animal welfare organisation. An affidavit was taken from the new owners to ensure that the dogs will not be abandoned in the future. The puppies were handed over after completing vaccinations.

Health standing committee chairman K. Shaji presided over the function. Members Sam K. Daniel, Anil S. Kallelibhagom, district animal husbandry officer Anil Kumar, chief veterinary officer D. Shine Kumar and C.K. Thankachy, official from People for Animals, spoke on the occasion.