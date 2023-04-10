ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP Jose K. Mani’s son arrested in accident case involving the death of two siblings

April 10, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Preliminary reports suggested that the motorcycle on which the duo were riding rammed the car from behind, when it applied sudden breaks

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimala police has recorded the arrest of K. M. Mani Jr, the son of Rajya Sabha MP and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, in connection with the death of two siblings in a road accident here the other day. He was later released on a station bail.

The accident, which took place on the Muvattupuzha-Punalur road near Manimala on the Easter eve, claimed the lives of two individuals, identified as Mathew John alias Jiss and his younger brother Jins John. Preliminary reports suggested that the motorcycle on which the duo were riding rammed the car from behind, when it applied sudden breaks.

The injured duo were rushed to the Government Medical college, but succumbed to their injuries a few hours later.

Official sources said a case was registered against Mr. Mani Jr, who was behind the wheel when the accident took place, under IPC section 279 for rash and negligent driving. The charge against him was later escalated to IPC 304 following the deaths.

A verification of the car’s registration documents, meanwhile, suggested that the vehicle was owned by one Xavier Mathew, a native of Pala.

