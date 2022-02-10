Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani calls for setting up a tribunal for wildlife accidents

The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has failed in preventing wildlife raids on human settlements, he says

Holding that the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has failed in preventing wildlife raids on human settlements, Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani has called for an amendment to the law and establishment of a wildlife accident claims tribunal to address losses due to wildlife attacks.

Raising the recent incident of a wild elephant trampling a five-year-old girl to death near Athirappally in the upper house of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Mani said the law concerned should be amended to give protection to people who attack animals in self-defence, besides enabling State governments to declare wild animals as vermin as and when the situation arises.

The tribunal, aimed to be set up on the lines of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, is for the purpose of adequate and timely compensation for the loss of life and agricultural crops due to wildlife attacks.

“The law does not provide any protection to any person who kills a wild animal for his self-defence and for protecting his family. He is charged with non-bailable offence and put behind bars immediately. This is a truly unjust situation and is against Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution’‘, he noted.

According to Mr. Mani, 23,183 instances of wildlife conflict were reported in Kerala between 2016 and 2020, while more than 1,300 humans lost their lives to wildlife attacks over the past decade.

Citing these numbers, he urged the Centre to come up with comprehensive schemes and policies to protect the life of people against wildlife attacks.