Raju Joseph appointed Lawyers’ Congress president

Raju Joseph, lawyer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raju Joseph, a senior lawyer at Kerala High Court, was appointed the State president of the Indian Lawyers’ Congress. The appointment was made by the KPCC president, according to a communication.


