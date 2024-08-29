Rajnath Singh visit: Traffic regulations in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday

“Traffic regulations will be imposed in the city on Thursday and Friday in connection with the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The restrictions will be from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Thursday and 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Friday,” the police said.

Traffic will be regulated on the following routes: Domestic airport, Shangumugham, All Saints College Junction and Chakka; Eanchakkal, Chakka, Venpalavattam and Kuzhivila; Domestic airport, Valiyathura, Ponnara, Kallumood-Eanchakkal service road; the Chakka-Ananthapuri Hospital road, and the road leading from Pettah to Kannamoola, Kumarapuram and the Government Medical College. For traffic-related assistance, the police can be contacted on 9497930055, 0471-2558731