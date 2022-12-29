ADVERTISEMENT

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage on Friday

December 29, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic restrictions in place on national highway from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being received at the Air Force Base at Shankhumugham by Union Minister of State for External affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom, Varkala, at 9.30 a.m. on Friday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be the chief guest on the occasion. Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Sachidananda will preside.

At 7.30 a.m., Swami Sachidananda will raise the pilgrimage flag. Two books — ‘Gurudevante Suvarnarekhakal’ by Swami Sachidananda, and ‘Daivadasakam Enna Daivopanishad’ by Geetha Suraj — will be released on the occasion.

Mr. Singh arrived in the State capital for a two-day visit to the district on Thursday. He was received by Mr. Muraleedharan upon his arrival.

Traffic regulations will be in place from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the National Highway on Friday in connection with the visit of Mr. Singh to the Sivagiri Madhom, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police said.

Vehicles from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam should take the Vettu Road, Pothencode, Venjaramoodu, Kilimanoor, Puthiyakavu, Pallickal and Paripally route. Vehicles heading towards Thiruvananthapuram should take the Moonumukku, Venjaramoodu, Pothencode and Vettu Road route. Heavy vehicles should go via the coastal road.

