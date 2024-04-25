Rajmohan Unnithan served show-cause notice for ‘poll code violation’

April 25, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rajmohan Unnithan has been served a show-cause notice under Section 123(5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The notice, issued by Model Code of Conduct Nodal Officer Sufian Ahmed, comes in response to an alleged offer of free transportation to voters in the district from places such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ernakulam to cast their vote.

The notice mandates Mr. Unnithan to provide an explanation within 48 hours regarding the matter. It explicitly states that providing free transportation with the intent to influence voters constitutes a violation of both the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

The action follows a complaint filed earlier by Communist Party of India (Marxist) district acting secretary C.H. Kunhambu with the District Election Officer. The complaint raised concern about the alleged promise of free bus services to transport voters from various locations to extend support to the UDF candidate during the Lok Sabha elections.