Rajkumar’s widow to getgovt. job

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide a government job to the widow of Rajkumar who died while in judicial custody in Idukki.

The Cabinet also sanctioned an assistance of ₹4 lakh each for Rajkumar’s mother and three children. The amount will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The amount earmarked for the children will be remitted as fixed deposit in a nationalised bank and the interest can be used for their education and other needs.

The meeting approved time-bound higher grade for lower primary and upper primary headmasters in aided schools.