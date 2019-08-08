Rajkumar death: Second autopsy reveals torture

A second autopsy on the body of financial fraud accused Rajkumar has revealed that the pattern of injuries was consistent with physical torture, said K. Narayana Kurup, the judicial commission appointed to probe the case, citing the report of the panel of experts who carried out the autopsy.

Talking to reporters at the commission office here on Thursday, Mr. Kurup said the autopsy report found that the victim died ‘due to complications of multiple blunt injuries sustained to the body.’ The re-autopsy was held at the direction of the commission.

The re-autopsy report had mentioned as many as 21 contusions and Mr. Kurup said the injuries on the thigh were very serious ones. The initial autopsy report had attributed the immediate cause of death to pneumonia.

Mr. Kurup felt that failure of the victim’s kidney could have been caused by the torture. He pointed out that there were injury marks even on the sole of the feet. However, injuries above the knee were the more serious ones. Mr. Kurup had a word with a nephrologist who reportedly said the kidney failure could be owing to severe torture.