Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s science museum opens at Kalpetta

January 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Facility is aimed at carrying forward Centre’s objective of promoting scientific temper

The Hindu Bureau

RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana (right) handing over a symbolic key of the science museum developed by the centre to Moncy Joseph, Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi, Wayanad, on Thursday.

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has opened a science museum near Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana handed over the state-of-the-art facility to Moncy Joseph, Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi, Wayanad, on Thursday.

Launched to carry forward the Union government’s objective of promoting scientific temper among students and local communities, the museum is among 75 such facilities planned as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav that also promotes public awareness about scientific intervention through bio-resources.

The museum, developed and guided by Dr. Narayana with core focus on biotechnology, has been conceived to reach out to students to inspire them to a career in science while celebrating the history and future of research and innovation in the country. By providing updates on new scientific discoveries, the museum aims at attracting students towards research in science and technology.

Dr. Narayana said that the COVID-19 pandemic had kindled unprecedented interest among common people in biotechnology. Pointing out that the museum went beyond conventional features, he said the idea was to inculcate scientific temper among the public, with the Department of Biotechnology cooperating with the RGCB in the project.

The function was followed by a science workshop for students. It was led by experts, including T.R. Santhosh Kumar, Sabu Thomas, and Tessy Thomas.

The museum, besides displaying a variety of research equipment, will host lectures, seminars, scientific camps, and outreach programmes on its premises, 12 km south-east of Kalpetta. The highlights of the facility include videos, posters, and graphic representations of research findings, global research scenario, and bioresources management, including plant tissue culture and GM crops. It also displays instruments used in biotechnology applications and research.

