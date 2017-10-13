Rajesh Dewan awaiting orders

Denying reports that he is averse to take up the solar scam case, Director General of Police (North Kerala) Rajesh Dewan has said he is awaiting the government’s order to begin the probe, based on the findings of the G. Sivarajan Commission.

Mr. Dewan heads a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that will probe the criminal charges against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former ministers Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Aryadan Mohammed, two Congress legislators, and others.

“I am awaiting the order. Reports in a section of the media that I am reluctant to take up the task are planted and fabricated,” Mr. Dewan said here on Friday.

‘Will abide by rules’

He said he had not declined any task given by the government before as well. “Neither have I communicated with my senior officers or the Home Department on the recent developments. Tomorrow, if the government decides to transfer me, I will accept it as I have to abide by the rules till I retire,” the DGP said. The SIT members include IG (Police Headquarters) Dinendra Kashyap and others.