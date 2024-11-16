 />
Rajendran raises red flag on industrial, farmer issues

Published - November 16, 2024 09:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
K.P. Rajendran

Communist Party of India (CPI) national executive member and former Revenue Minister K.P. Rajendran said that both political parties and the mass media were shirking many issues of development that affect the people of Palakkad during the ongoing byelection.

“There are many issues of significance, like farmer issues, industrial issues, and labour issues... that go undiscussed during this election,” he said while addressing the press here.

Mr. Rajendran has been camping in Palakkad for over a month being in charge of his party’s electioneering for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin.

“Palakkad is the second largest industrial zone in the State. How did we lose the coach factory in spite of having acquired the land required for it? That land belongs to Kerala government, and we cannot afford to lose it,” he said.

Mr. Rajendran was the Minister for Revenue when the State government acquired 439 acre land at Kanjikode for the proposed coach factory. It was during the tenure of the late Oommen Chandy as Chief Minister that a foundation stone was laid for the project in 2011.

Mr. Rajendran blamed the Congress for introducing free economy for the crisis that gripped the industrial sector. “The current crisis in the industrial sector is a continuation of the free economy introduced by the Congress government,” he said.

Mr. Rajendran also questioned the Union government’s silence over the proposal to sell Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), a profit making public sector undertaking for cheap. “Its value is Rs. 56,000 crore. The Union government advertised to sell it for Rs. 2,000 crore. The electoral bond issue unravelled the interests of the Modi government as well as the Congress behind it,” he said.

Mr. Rajendran said that BEML employees were on strike for months on end, but the media did not find any news there. He blamed the media for discarding many seminal issues that affect the people of Palakkad..

The CPI leader also accused the Centre of not releasing the funds it owes to the State for paddy procurement.

