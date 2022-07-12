Rajeeve objects to Satheeshan’s criticism of Speaker’s ruling

The Minister claims Opposition Leader violated the rules of the House

Law Minister P. Rajeeve has objected to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticising the Speaker’s ruling outside the House.

By criticising the Speaker’s ruling outside the House and by condemning the Speaker, the Opposition Leader violated the rules of the House, he said, here on Tuesday. The Opposition leader had earlier taken objection to the manner in which the Speaker had refused to allow a submission on the gold smuggling case in the Assembly, even after listing it, raising a point of order.

House rules state that only matters that come within the jurisdiction of the State can be raised inside the House. The violation of this rule is evident in the very manner in which the submission on gold smuggling has been worded. If rules were violated, it would become a precedent and a privilege, he claimed.

It was pathetic that the Opposition did not have anything meaningful to raise in the Assembly and they were misusing the legislative system, he alleged.

He also challenged Mr. Satheesan to explain why he was at a function wherein he was seen lighting the lamp placed before the picture of RSS ideologue M.S. Golwarker.

He said that former Chief Minister and CPI(M) veteran V.S. Achuthanandan, had not gone there to reverentially light a lamp and his speech at the time, the full version of which had been made public, proved that. He challenged Mr. Satheesan to release his speech at the time and to disprove the serious allegations raised against him by the RSS.

On the ‘revelations” made by former DGP (Prisons) P. Srilekha, through her Youtube channel, in support of actor Dileep, one of the accused in the infamous actor abduction and rape case, Mr. Rajeeve said that her actions were “inappropriate”.

He refused to say more, as the matter was sub judiced. There was no change in the government's stance in the case and the government was standing firm behind the actor-survivor in the case, he said.