Rajeeve distances himself from police officers’ suspension

The officers were part of the Control Room team assigned to pilot Mr. Rajeeve’s convoy

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 13, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has distanced himself from the suspension of two police officers for allegedly deviating from the preplanned route that was decided for his travel from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam two days ago.

Grade Sub-Inspector Sabu Rajan and civil police officer N.G. Sunil were suspended by the Thiruvananthapuram city Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar purportedly after the Minister had complained against them.

The officers were part of the Control Room team that had been assigned to pilot Mr. Rajeeve’s convoy from Pallichal, near Neyyattinkara, until Vetturoad, near Kazhakuttom, on Thursday night. The Minister was headed to Kochi after participating in a function at Pallichal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police had planned to guide the Minister’s convoy via Karamana and Attakulangara to enter the NH-66 bypass at Enchakkal. However, the officers chose a different route—from Karamana to Thampanoor to enter the bypass at Chakka via. the Palayam underpass. They attributed the decision to the ongoing repair on the Attakulangara bypass road and the frequent traffic snarls along the route.

With discontent brewing among a section of the police force, the Minister’s office maintained he had not demanded action against the officers. The suspension, however, was made on the basis of a complaint by his gunman.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app