Rajeeve: ₹3,600-cr. investment commitments in six months

Industries Minister says focus is on ease of doing business realistically

Asserting that Kerala has a good atmosphere for investments, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said the State has received investment commitments worth over ₹3,600 crore in the last six months and the focus is on having ease of doing business in a realistic manner.

In an interview to PTI here recently, Mr. Rajeeve said the Government has been taking various steps to improve the overall business atmosphere and the State is getting offers from several big industrial houses. "There is also a big growth in establishing MSMEs."

Mr. Rajeeve, who held meetings with various Union Ministers, including Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, this week, flagged concerns about the process followed for the States and Union Territories in the Central Government's ease of doing annual business rankings.

In the rankings released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in September 2020, Kerala was placed at the 28th position. The list was topped by Andhra Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana in the second and third positions respectively. There are serious apprehensions and discontent regarding the ranking criteria, which are "totally subjective". Lakshadweep was ranked 15th while Kerala was at the 28th spot and there was no logical reason for the same.

"The rankings have been done on the basis of a survey. When I discussed the issue with Mr. Goyal, he himself admitted that the subjective analysis is not realistic," he said adding "all these things are based on subjective factors. We have requested the government to have a relook at it."

Mr. Rajeeve said he had met around 700 investors personally and discussed what they expect from the Government on creating a realistic ease of doing business atmosphere.