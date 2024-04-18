ADVERTISEMENT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s wife joins campaign

April 18, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

She has been attending family gatherings across various locations and meeting prominent figures

The Hindu Bureau

Anju Chandrasekhar campaigning in Thiruvananthapuram.

As the Lok Sabha election campaign enters its final phase, Anju Chandrasekhar, the spouse of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, is on a campaign spree in the city.

On Thursday, she commenced her campaign with a family meet of former Doordarshan employees at Peroorkada. She was warmly received by K. Kunhikrishnan, the former director of Thiruvananthapuram Doordarshan Kendra. She also met Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore during her tour.

Ms. Chandrasekhar distributed pamphlets highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s achievements and future projects. She expressed confidence that women’s safety, social welfare, and basic amenities will improve under the NDA government.

