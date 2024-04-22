Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s ‘taxable income’ of ₹680 inexplicable: Prakash Raj

April 22, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Expressing doubts over the claims made by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, in his election affidavit, actor Prakash Raj has said that it was inexplicable that a man who runs a media house and owns luxury cars claims to be poor. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the actor also said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are one of the most important elections in contemporary times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if I have to be happy or sad to know that Mr. Chandrasekhar is poorer than me. According to his affidavit, his taxable income for the year 2021-2022 was a mere ₹680. He has assets across the world, but he is intelligent enough to evade tax. If the king of this country wants to punish those who cheat the poor by not sharing their wealth, shouldn’t this fellow be the number one criminal? I dare him to come here next to me and answer my questions in front of you all,” said Mr. Raj.

He further said that the complaints filed by political parties and social activists are pointless, as the BJP knows how to get out of such situations.

“They can bring in electoral bonds to this country, they can take the highest amount of bonds and after the Supreme Court says it is illegal, the Finance Minister has the arrogance to say that if we come back, we will bring back the electoral bonds. This man represents that party. He could not even demand ₹500 per head of relief for poor farmers of his State when the king was busy making a ₹3,000 crore statue and taking a selfie. This man could not ask his party any questions regarding Manipur. Now he is promising heaven and earth in Thiruvananthapuram. He has never fought an election. He has muscled his way into politics using money,” alleged Mr. Raj.

The actor also said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) committed a mistake by fielding a candidate against the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and three-time MP Shashi Tharoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.