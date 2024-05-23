Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s misinformed post subjects him to trolling

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar landed himself in a soup after a misinformed post on the pre-monsoon rains in Kerala exposed him to intense trolling on the social media.

In a post that appears to have been withdrawn in light of the faux pas, Mr. Chandrasekhar, who recently contested the general election from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, erroneously asserted that several lives were lost due to floods in the state.

The post read: “Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives due to torrential rains in Kerala. My condolences to the bereaved families. Hoping for a speedy recovery of those injured.”

While the post kicked up a storm with many questioning its veracity, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty mocked Mr. Chandrasekhar, suggesting the latter could have posted the comment after watching the Malayalam film 2018 based on the floods that ravaged the state six years ago.

“He can save himself from losing his senses completely if he came here more often than just during the elections,” he quipped.

Jesting in a similar vein, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran shared a screenshot from ‘2018’ and posted: “Someone please let him know that this is a move”.

