Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils vision document

April 20, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Neyyattinkara, a new Technopark in Parassala and the initiation of a Thiruvananthapuram Research and Innovation Cluster (T-RIC), involving research institutions in the capital district, figure among the big-ticket announcements in the vision document unveiled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday.

The manifesto outlines projects envisaged in electronics and IT, marine, education, health, tourism and mobility sectors.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who chose Valiyathura as the venue for the launch, promised to take up the reconstruction of the Valiyathura Pier as his first project after “swearing in as a Minister”. The structure will be redeveloped within eight months. He also offered to ensure the construction of coastal protection structures at Pozhiyoor and Poovar on a war-footing.

As part of ambitious plans in transforming the constituency into a “technology and innovation hub”, the NDA candidate has pledged to establish a Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre at Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Valiyamala, and a special economic zone (SEZ) for electronics and systems manufacturing.

The document also delves into other initiatives including the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail, Thiruvananthapuram-Ambasamudram-Thirunelveli National Highway project, shipyard in Poovar and a cruise terminal in Vizhinjam.

The proposed T-RIC aims at harnessing the technological prowess of institutions including Indian Space Research Organisation, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.

The manifesto also promises to launch sports facilities to nurture sportspersons to boost India’s medal prospects at the 2036 Olympics which the country hopes to host.

