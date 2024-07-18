Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents proposal for setting up research and innovation cluster in Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday to pitch his proposal for establishing a Thiruvananthapuram Research and Innovation Cluster (T-RIC) in the capital district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal forms part of a 100-day agenda that Mr. Chandrasekhar had announced for the development of Thiruvananthapuram after unsuccessfully contesting the general elections from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Department of Biotechnology secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who took to X to announce the meeting, said T-RIC would become a “game-changer” for young students who aspired for careers in technology and interdisciplinary research and innovation.

Originally part of the BJP leader’s poll manifesto, T-RIC aims at harnessing the prowess of research institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, including the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.