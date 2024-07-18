GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents proposal for setting up research and innovation cluster in Thiruvananthapuram

He meets Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh

Published - July 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday to pitch his proposal for establishing a Thiruvananthapuram Research and Innovation Cluster (T-RIC) in the capital district.

The proposal forms part of a 100-day agenda that Mr. Chandrasekhar had announced for the development of Thiruvananthapuram after unsuccessfully contesting the general elections from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Department of Biotechnology secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who took to X to announce the meeting, said T-RIC would become a “game-changer” for young students who aspired for careers in technology and interdisciplinary research and innovation.

Originally part of the BJP leader’s poll manifesto, T-RIC aims at harnessing the prowess of research institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, including the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.

