Rajeev Chandrasekhar lodges complaint against Congress leader for circulating morphed image

April 04, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar has initiated legal action against District Congress Committee member and All Indian Fishermen Congress national executive member J. Moses Joseph D’cruz for allegedly morphing a photograph with malafide intention to project false professional links with Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan.

In a complaint lodged against Mr. D’cruz in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Chandrasekhar has accused the Congress worker of disseminating information and engaging in criminal conspiracy by manipulating an old photograph featuring Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik alongside him. The photograph, which dates back to August 4 last year, has been circulated on various social media platforms, according to a press note issued by Mr. Chandrasekhar poll campaign team.

The complaint, which calls for lodging an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, has stated Ms. Bhoumik’s image has been morphed with that of Mr. Jayarajan’s wife P.K. Indira to imply a professional connection between the duo, and thereby fuel a “baseless” conspiracy between Mr. Chandrasekhar and Mr. Jayarajan.

Mr. Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress unit in Kerala of circulating a video alleging that he had failed to disclose all his assets and income in his affidavit to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The allegation had already been dismissed by the ECI and Delhi High Court.

He has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul against the dissemination of the video, citing violation of the model code of conduct. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the Congress of defrauding the public through criminal conspiracies and misinformation campaigns.