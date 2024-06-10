ADVERTISEMENT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar announces 100-day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram

Published - June 10, 2024 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

His statement comes a day after a now-deleted post that announced that it was “curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service” had created a flutter in political circles.

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who unsuccessfully contested at the General elections from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, announced on Monday that he has planned “a 100-day agenda” for Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, he said, “To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi assumes office as PM for third term, we will start working on the problems and issues of people of Thiruvananthapuram.”

His statement came a day after a now-deleted post that apparently announced that it was “curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service” had created a flutter in political circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I certainly didn’t intend to end my 18 years of public service, as a candidate who lost an Election, but that’s how its turned out.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who successfully retained the Thiruvananthapuram seat, soon responded that Mr. Chandrasekhar had much more to contribute to the country through public service. He added that the BJP leader was young enough to have “another crack” at elective office.

Mr. Chandrasekhar later issued a clarification, claiming the tweet to have been made by a “new young intern” in his team. He asserted the post that had intended to mark the end of his 18 years long stint as an MP and three years as a Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US