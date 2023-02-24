ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan native held for bomb hoax after delaying Rajdhani Express

February 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man after he caused a bomb hoax that delayed Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Rajdhani Express at Shoranur near here for three hours on Friday.

Jaysingh Rathore, 30, from Rajasthan was found to have spread the hoax by making a call to the Railway control room and telling them that he overheard two persons speaking about placing a bomb on the Delhi-bound train.

Mr. Rathore reportedly created the hoax as he missed the Rajdhani Express at the Ernakulam Town railway station. He reached the station around 10.45 a.m. to board the train, but it had no stop there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On seeing the train pass in front of him, Rathore cooked up a bomb story to delay it and catch it at either at Thrissur or Shoranur. He made the hoax call to the Railway control room and boarded Ernakulam-Karaikal Tea Garden Express.

The Railway authorities halted Rajdhani Express at Shoranur and launched a thorough examination. The police dog squad and the bomb squad were pressed into service.

On finding that the bomb threat was a hoax, the Railway police tracked Rathore’s number and nabbed him from Tea Garden Express.

Railway Police Superintendent Gopakumar led the search operation. Rajdhani Express reached Shoranur at 12 mid-day, and resumed its journey at 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US