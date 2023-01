Rajasthan Gramin Mela in Palakkad till February 7

January 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Rajasthan Gramin Mela exhibition of clothes and jewellery being held at IMA Hall near Fort Maidan has been extended to February 7. The exhibition has weavers and artisans from Odisha, Rajasthan, Bhagalpur and West Bengal selling their products. ADVERTISEMENT

