Raja Ravi Varma Award presented to Surendran Nair

Published - July 11, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Artist Surendran Nair uses art as an instrument to express his politics while firmly adhering to humanism, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said. The Minister was presenting the Raja Ravi Varma Award, the State government’s highest honour in the area of visual arts, to Mr. Surendran Nair here on Thursday.

Mr. Cherian said an artist could not be apolitical. They should try to express the politics of humanism through their art. Nowadays though, many artists prioritised image and wealth over social problems. He said the artist’s paintings had a transformative power. His talent in combining tradition and modernity to create works that reflected both historical consciousness and contemporary relevance was an inspiration to artists and art lovers, the Minister said.

The Lalithakala Akademi was trying to make the Raja Ravi Varma Award presentation into a major event, he added. The award includes a sculpture designed by Kanayi Kunhiraman, citation, and a purse of ₹3 lakh. Art historian and cultural critic Johny M.L. delivered the keynote address at the function presided over by V.K. Prasanth, MLA. Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth was present.

