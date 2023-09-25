HamberMenu
Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram

The new gallery has the largest collection of Ravi Varma paintings in India and is being opened at a time when the 175th birth anniversary of the artist is being celebrated

September 25, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday watching one of the artist's famous painting Shakunthala that is displayed at the gallery. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday watching one of the artist’s famous painting Shakunthala that is displayed at the gallery. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery on the Napier Museum premises on Monday, calling it a tribute to the genius of one of the foremost artists in the history of the nation.

Mr. Vijayan said the new gallery had the largest collection of Ravi Varma paintings in India. It was also a matter of great joy that the art gallery was being opened at a time when the 175th birth anniversary of the artist was being celebrated in different parts of the world, he added.

Indian traditions and western techniques harmoniously blend in Ravi Varma’s works, which marked a renaissance in Indian art, the Chief Minister said. While Ravi Varma was celebrated across the globe, Kerala was yet to recognise his true worth, the Chief Minister said, stressing the need to protect and cherish his works.

His works were declared national treasures so that they were not taken abroad. The art gallery contained works transferred by the Kilimanoor Palace. The State had a duty to protect them for posterity, he said.

Developed by the State Museums department at a cost of ₹7.90 crore, the art gallery has 135 works by Ravi Varma, his brother Rajaraja Varma, his sister Mangala Bayi, and other artists who were their contemporaries.

By opening the gallery, the State had made a dream dating back to 1977 come true, Minister for Archaeology and Archives Ahamed Devarakovil, who presided, said. Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Chief Secretary V. Venu, and other officials were present at the event.

