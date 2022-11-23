Raja Kesavadas swimming pool to be opened on Friday

November 23, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

After a long wait, the renovated Raja Kesavadas swimming pool of the Kerala State Sports Council here will be opened on November 25. It will be inaugurated by Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman at 6 p.m.

The pool near the Alappuzha Lighthouse was renovated at a cost of around ₹2.5 crore after remaining in a dilapidated state for more than a decade. The pool with 10 tracks has a length of 50 m and a width of 25 m. It has a capacity to hold 37 lakh litres of water.

The foundation stone for the pool in the name of Raja Kesavadas, the architect of modern-day Alappuzha, was laid in 1995. After its opening in 1997, it became a popular swimming centre, having facilities for 60 people to practice at a time.

However, six months into its launch, the coach-cum-lifeguard quit as the sports council failed to pay him a salary. A fall in the number of swimmers diminished the revenue, and the pool was closed in 2001. The sports council later handed it over to a private firm on lease. It was again closed in 2006 after two youths lost their lives while swimming.

A lack of proper facilities forced young and talented swimmers in Alappuzha, Kuttanad and nearby areas to practice in canals and rivers. Although the renovation of the pool had begun in 2017, the work got delayed on various accounts. The project was handed over to the Sports Kerala Foundation last year.