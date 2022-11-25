  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raja Kesavadas swimming pool inaugurated in Alappuzha

November 25, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the renovated Raja Kesavadas swimming pool

A view of the renovated Raja Kesavadas swimming pool | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman inaugurated the renovated Raja Kesavadas swimming pool of the Kerala State Sports Council in Alappuzha on Friday. The opening of the swimming pool situated near the Alappuzha Lighthouse is expected to benefit young and talented swimmers in Alappuzha, Kuttanad and nearby areas. The pool with 10 tracks has a length of 50 m and a width of 25 m. It has the capacity to hold 37 lakh litres of water. He said that the second phase of construction of the EMS stadium in the district will begin in December. Mr. Abdurahiman said the government had sanctioned ₹115 crore for 24 projects in the sports sector in the district. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided over the inaugural function, which was attended by A.M. Ariff, MP, H. Salam, MLA and others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.